Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.15 and last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 2350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.06.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.00 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.
