Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Klépierre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Klépierre
Klépierre Stock Performance
About Klépierre
Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klépierre
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.