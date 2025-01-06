Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Klépierre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85.

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

