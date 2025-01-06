Kozak & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 325.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

