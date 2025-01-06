Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.74 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

