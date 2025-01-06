Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.54. 14,687,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,540,531. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.52 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.72 and its 200-day moving average is $220.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

