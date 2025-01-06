Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 276.67 ($3.44).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.29) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

LGEN stock opened at GBX 229.10 ($2.85) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 211.40 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4,582.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,646.80 ($2,046.48). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,118 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,070.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,590 shares of company stock valued at $576,566. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

