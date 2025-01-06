Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 318 ($3.98). 197,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 265,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.94).

Marlowe Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £278.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2,271.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 386.94.

About Marlowe

Marlowe is a leader in business-critical services and software which assure regulatory compliance. The company was formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide regulated safety and compliance services and software. It is focused on compliance software, eLearning, health & safety, employment law & HR compliance, fire safety & security, water & air hygiene and occupational health services – all of which are vital to the wellbeing of its customers operations and are invariably governed by regulation.

