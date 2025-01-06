MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 9,570 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Shasta sold 9,570 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $64,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,491.56. This represents a 13.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 30th, Theodore Shasta sold 11,261 shares of MBIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $69,029.93.

MBIA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 526,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,256. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in MBIA by 279.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 76.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 460,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 70.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 844,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MBIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

