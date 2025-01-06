MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 9,570 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Shasta sold 9,570 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $64,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,491.56. This represents a 13.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Theodore Shasta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Theodore Shasta sold 11,261 shares of MBIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $69,029.93.
MBIA Stock Up 3.1 %
MBIA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 526,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,256. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.
A number of research firms have commented on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MBIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
