McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,961. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average is $285.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,050 shares of company stock worth $3,556,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.