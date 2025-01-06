MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of MDXG stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10.
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
