MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 909.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 124,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

