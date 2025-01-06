N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,014,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 763,099 shares.The stock last traded at $9.49 and had previously closed at $9.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of N-able to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get N-able alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on N-able

N-able Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.75 million. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. N-able’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in N-able by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,053 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP raised its holdings in N-able by 13.0% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 221,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of N-able by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in N-able by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.