NanoVibronix Announces Completion of Pilot Phase of UroShield® Clinical Study at University of MichiganOn January 6, 2025, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) revealed the successful conclusion of the initial phase of a Randomized Control Trial study at

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NanoVibronix’s 8K filing here.
NanoVibronix Company Profile
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NanoVibronix
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain