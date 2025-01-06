National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$136.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$136.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total transaction of C$52,984.00. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total value of C$79,674.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$132.48 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$98.04 and a 52-week high of C$141.15. The stock has a market cap of C$45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$134.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$124.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

