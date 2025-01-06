News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $39.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of News stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. News has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 95.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

