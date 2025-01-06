NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 108,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 78,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
