Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS NUMV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,800 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $354.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

