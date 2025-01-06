O Connor Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.56. 2,416,971 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

