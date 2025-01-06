O Connor Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after buying an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.55. The stock had a trading volume of 310,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,349. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $202.66 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.88.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

