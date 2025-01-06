Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.38. 80,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.26. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $317.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

