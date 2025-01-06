Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 157,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. 15,701,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,628,636. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,359 shares of company stock valued at $12,380,028. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.