Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 2,578 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. 345,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.34%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

