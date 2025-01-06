Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $49,546,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after buying an additional 1,995,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,695,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,282 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,051,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.91. 966,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

