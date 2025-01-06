Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $255.93. The stock had a trading volume of 190,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.91. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

