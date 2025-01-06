Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 172 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,352,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock traded up $4.82 on Monday, hitting $478.47. The stock had a trading volume of 322,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.39 and a 200 day moving average of $423.60. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.38 and a 12-month high of $532.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.