Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 222,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 229,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The stock has a market cap of C$12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

