Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CFO Sells $212,410.85 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 21,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $212,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,669.13. This trade represents a 28.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PGY opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 6.11. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

