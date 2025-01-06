PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 20,281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Nancy Erba sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,298.59. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $155,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,019.45. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.02 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

