Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.