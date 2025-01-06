Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 104,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,822 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Pfizer by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.22. 21,853,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,916,898. The company has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 232.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

