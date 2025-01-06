Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POWL. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.63. 324,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,350. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $76.29 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.11.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $642,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,628,328 shares in the company, valued at $426,784,768.80. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $6,879,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

