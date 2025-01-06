Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,660.55. The trade was a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,798 shares of company stock worth $1,588,631 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.