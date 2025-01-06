Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on RBGLY shares. HSBC upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

