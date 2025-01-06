Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 12,568,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 14,385,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,380.78. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,426,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,015,517.92. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,341 shares of company stock worth $488,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.