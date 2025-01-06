RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.90. 30,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 41,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KUT shares. Singular Research raised shares of RediShred Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.72 million, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.34.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

