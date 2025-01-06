Reviewing American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) & British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) are both consumer goods companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Heritage International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Heritage International and British American Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 0.00 British American Tobacco 1 0 0 1 2.50

Profitability

British American Tobacco has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.69%. Given American Heritage International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Heritage International is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

This table compares American Heritage International and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Heritage International and British American Tobacco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A British American Tobacco $26.18 billion 3.12 -$17.87 billion $4.79 7.71

American Heritage International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than British American Tobacco. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British American Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats American Heritage International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Heritage International

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It also distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

