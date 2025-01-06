Ridgeline Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 275,080 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,663,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 21.7% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $522,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,040. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

