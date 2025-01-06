Ridgeline Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,350 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $108.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

