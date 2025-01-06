Ridgeline Wealth LLC Invests $736,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 71,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 449,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,097. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.