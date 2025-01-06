Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 750,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $6,052,500.00.

HOOD opened at $41.35 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,355 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

