Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Saipem Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.
