Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ). In a filing disclosed on January 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock on December 26th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) on 12/26/2024.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) on 12/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after buying an additional 125,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

