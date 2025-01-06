Shane Kapral Sells 1,034 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,816.50. The trade was a 31.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TKO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.74. 740,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 1.07.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,185,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after buying an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

