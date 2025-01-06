ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 23.0% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $71,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. 1,782,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

