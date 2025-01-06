Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 500.0% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.33. 3,625,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,977. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $120.72.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.