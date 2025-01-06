Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO Sells $10,950.72 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $10,950.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,753,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,862.40. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 235,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,716. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

