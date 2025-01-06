Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Price Performance

QDPL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. 71,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $40.26.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

