Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 153,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 60,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

