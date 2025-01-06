Stairway Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 41,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 231,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,052,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

