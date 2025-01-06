Stairway Partners LLC Buys 2,141 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 9.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $156,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.91 on Monday, reaching $412.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $295.74 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

