Stella Cosby Sells 4,304 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Stella Cosby sold 4,304 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$43,040.00.

Shares of CEU opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.20.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$582.25 million. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

CEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.59.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

